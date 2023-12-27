Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.27 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 141.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.76 and a 200 day moving average of $112.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

