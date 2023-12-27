Afentra (LON:AET) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.50

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.33 ($0.50), with a volume of 2500166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.60 ($0.48).

Afentra Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £86.55 million, a P/E ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33.

Insider Activity at Afentra

In related news, insider Jeffrey MacDonald purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($23,634.05). In related news, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 34,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total value of £10,550.23 ($13,405.63). Also, insider Jeffrey MacDonald purchased 60,000 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($23,634.05). 46.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

