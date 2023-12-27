Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 7,933 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 464,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.33. 899,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,062. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.