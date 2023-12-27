Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $143,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,129,320. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.15. 308,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.53. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $355.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

