ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,217 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.08. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.