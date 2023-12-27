6,200 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Diageo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,217,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.62. The company had a trading volume of 124,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,631. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

