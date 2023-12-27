4,945 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 241.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,704,000 after purchasing an additional 920,422 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $126.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,154. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.27. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.