3,400 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after buying an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.38. The company had a trading volume of 106,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.32. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

