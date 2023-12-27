3,327 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,977,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,540,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.