Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
