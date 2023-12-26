Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $269.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

