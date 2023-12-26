ZClassic Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. ZClassic has a market cap of $806,794.72 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

