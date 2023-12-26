XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng
XPeng Price Performance
Shares of XPEV stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. XPeng has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $23.62.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
Featured Stories
