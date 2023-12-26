Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.52 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

