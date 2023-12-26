Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,022 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,315,428. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

