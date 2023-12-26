Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.76. 772,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,747. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

