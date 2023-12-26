Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

