Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Veritiv Price Performance
VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $101.50 and a 1-year high of $170.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.55.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%.
Institutional Trading of Veritiv
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veritiv
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.