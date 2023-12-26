Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Veritiv Price Performance

VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $101.50 and a 1-year high of $170.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.55.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

About Veritiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the second quarter valued at $1,436,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veritiv by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Veritiv by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Veritiv by 17.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Veritiv during the second quarter valued at $323,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.