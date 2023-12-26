Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,785. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

