Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lessened by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.30. The stock had a trading volume of 640,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,746. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.06 and a one year high of $238.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

