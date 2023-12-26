Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 43,306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 75,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 455.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. 1,718,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,277. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

