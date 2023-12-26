Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Decreased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.44. The stock had a trading volume of 185,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.77 and its 200 day moving average is $195.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $215.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

