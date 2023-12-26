Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.03. 408,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,004. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

