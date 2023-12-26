Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,237,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VO traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.75. The stock had a trading volume of 315,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

