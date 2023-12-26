Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

