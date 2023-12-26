Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.51. The firm has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

