United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on X. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.4 %

United States Steel stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,318 shares of company stock worth $13,209,655 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,230,000 after acquiring an additional 792,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after acquiring an additional 311,836 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $154,280,000. KGH Ltd increased its stake in United States Steel by 7.5% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,795,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 8.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,435,000 after acquiring an additional 304,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

