Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 110.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $243.58 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $245.07. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

