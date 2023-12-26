UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) & Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Critical Contrast

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Summit Industrial Income REIT and UMH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A UMH Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

UMH Properties has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.87%. Given UMH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties 0.12% 0.07% 0.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and UMH Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50 UMH Properties $195.78 million 5.16 -$4.85 million ($0.24) -63.33

Summit Industrial Income REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UMH Properties. UMH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. UMH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

