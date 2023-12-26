Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of TNP stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $186.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth $11,953,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 495,349 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 273,882 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 271,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 174,231 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.