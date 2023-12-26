Truist Financial Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $87.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.08.

MDT opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

