Truist Financial Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $58.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Globus Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of GMED opened at $53.67 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

