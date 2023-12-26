Truist Financial Boosts SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $26.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.02 on Friday. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.89.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $30,483.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,777.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $30,483.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,521 shares of company stock valued at $761,439. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SI-BONE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

