Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

ATB Capital set a C$6.00 price target on Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.75 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.53.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TCW opened at C$4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$868.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.27. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$252.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.87 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.5597315 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at Trican Well Service

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.33 per share, with a total value of C$64,950.00. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Articles

