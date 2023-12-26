Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.59 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and $45.60 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00005110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00024201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,523.20 or 1.00006686 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011865 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00153367 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,065,214 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,022,845.175676 with 3,455,515,432.2399654 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.21955909 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $48,973,619.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

