Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Get Textron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Textron

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $80.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.79. Textron has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 28.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Textron by 130.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Textron by 77.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.