Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

