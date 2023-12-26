Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TVE traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.60. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1450602 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TVE shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TVE

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,550.00. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.