Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $536.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

