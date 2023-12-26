SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $781.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. SunPower has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 24.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

