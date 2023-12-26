Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 10,005 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 104,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $169.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,146. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

