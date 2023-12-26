StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 684,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. Research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

