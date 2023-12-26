StockNews.com Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.43.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. ExlService has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ExlService by 944.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 452.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

