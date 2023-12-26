StockNews.com Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GFI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

GFI stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

