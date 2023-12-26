StockNews.com Lowers Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.