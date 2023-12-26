StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ObsEva by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.