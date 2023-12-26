StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $49.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 13.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 36.3% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 5,489,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,712,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,146,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 366,785 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,966,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 982,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

