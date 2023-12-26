StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $49.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 13.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
Featured Articles
