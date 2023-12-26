StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

