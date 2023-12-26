StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 4.6 %

TUP stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 94.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

