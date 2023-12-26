StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Up 9.4 %
Shares of NTN stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $7.76.
About NTN Buzztime
